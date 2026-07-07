After more than three decades under the iconic mask, Tiger Mask IV officially brought his in-ring career to a close with a memorable sendoff at NJPW’s retirement event on Tuesday.

Yoshihiro Yamazaki, the longest-serving Tiger Mask in history, competed twice during his farewell show at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Both matches were contested under special five-minute time limits. His opening bout against Tommy Billington, wrestling under the “Dynamite Kid” name, ended in a time-limit draw before the celebration was interrupted by the arrival of Black Tiger, portrayed for one night only by Rocky Romero.

Black Tiger attacked both men following the match, but Billington came to Tiger Mask’s aid by leveling Romero with a clothesline. Tiger Mask and Black Tiger then faced off in a second five-minute exhibition, which also went the distance. Unwilling to accept the draw, Black Tiger demanded another five minutes, and officials granted the request. Moments later, Tiger Mask scored the decisive victory with his trademark Tiger Suplex.

Following the match, Tiger Mask, Black Tiger, and Billington shared a moment of respect in the ring. Romero paid tribute to his longtime rival by removing and presenting his Black Tiger mask to Tiger Mask in a symbolic gesture marking the end of an era.

The emotional evening concluded with a retirement ceremony honoring Yamazaki’s legendary career. Members of the NJPW roster and several Japanese wrestling legends gathered to celebrate him, including his mentor, Satoru Sayama, the original Tiger Mask. Yamazaki requested one final lock-up with his mentor, and Sayama happily obliged.

Among the other notable names in attendance was Jushin Thunder Liger, who joined the commentary team for the event, while longtime ring announcer Kero Tanaka also returned for the occasion.

During his farewell speech, Yamazaki reflected on his career and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to live out his dream inside the ring. He thanked the fans for their unwavering support and said he was confident the next generation of NJPW talent would continue delivering great matches for years to come. It was also announced that Yamazaki will remain with NJPW in a coaching role through the company’s dojo system.

The ceremony concluded with the traditional ten-bell salute as Yamazaki was introduced as Tiger Mask one final time. He bowed to the Korakuen Hall crowd before being surrounded by the NJPW roster in an emotional celebration of his remarkable 31-year run.