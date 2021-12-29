The legendary Tiger Mask recently spoke with the NJPW Press about his upcoming matchup at WrestleKingdom 16, where Tiger and Robbie Eagles will defend their IWGP Junior Heavyweight tag team titles against the Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo) and the Mega Coaches (Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero) in a triple threat matchup. Highlights are below.

Says Eagles didn’t impress him at first but he later saw what a solid competitor he was:

When he first came to Japan, me and Liger teamed up, and Liger was defeated by Robbie. At the time, he was still small and wasn’t that impressive. However, as I continued to work with him, I learned his highflyer moves, plus his kicks, and I realized again that he had solid skills.

Jokes that he should have teamed up with Rocky Romero again so Romero could have brought back Black Tiger: