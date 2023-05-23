MLW issued the following press release announcing a new matchup for this Thursday’s Fusion premiere on FITE+ and the company’s Youtube channel.

Lucha star Damian 666 will battle Juic Finau in a Tijuana Street Fight. Full details can be found below.

Lucha legend Damian 666 looks to spill his opponents’ blood as he battles Juicy Finau and Crazy Frank in a Tijuana street fight this Thursday at 8pm ET on MLW Fusion!

World Tag Team Champion Juicy Finau will make his Tijuana debut as the Super Series kicks off Thursday night at 8pm in an anything goes Tijuana brawl.

Can the big Tongan successfully rep MLW in TJ with no Lance or Fatu watching his back as Damian 666 unleashes hell in his homeland?

The fights kick off this Thursday 8pm ET streaming on MLW’s YouTube channel & FITE+.

Fans can also watch on Fridays on beIN XTRA (also available over the air in 25+ markets) as well as Saturdays on cable on beIN Sports (find your provider).

