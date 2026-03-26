A viral moment involving WWE legend John Cena has been making the rounds online after TikTok creator Harry Daniels attempted one of his signature singing interactions.

This time with Cena himself.

Daniels, who boasts over 2 million followers on the platform, is known for approaching celebrities in public and serenading them as part of his content. However, his latest attempt didn’t quite hit the same note.

In the clip (see video below), Cena appeared less than impressed with the situation. While remaining polite, he shut things down quickly and made it clear he wasn’t interested, telling Daniels he wasn’t buying what he was selling.

Awkward doesn’t even begin to cover it.

Daniels later addressed the encounter in the video’s caption, writing, “I saw John Cena at a cafe and I tried singing for him, but my approach was so bad that the whole thing went haywire.”

He followed up with another caption on the post itself, taking responsibility for how things played out: “Ok this ones on me because I had no decorum. My bad. Sorry, John Cena.”

Despite the uncomfortable exchange, the clip has gained traction online, with fans reacting to Cena’s blunt — yet respectful — response to the unexpected performance.