New MLW official Tim Donaghy recently spoke with Forbes to discuss his debut with the promotion, and how the NBA betting scandal that sent him to jail for 15 years is finally behind him. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says that the betting scandal is finally behind him:

“I’m just at a point now where I’m comfortable and I think the whole scandal is pretty much behind me, and for the first time in a long time I’m feeling good about where I’m at,” said Donaghy who now, appropriately, runs a gaming website called Refpicks.com.

Says he really enjoyed his debut:

“I really enjoyed myself, I went down to Orlando and met a lot of the guys, and they were very receptive to me being a part of the show. We had a lot of fun and I think you’ll see that in a lot of scenes that we did in and out of the arena of the wrestling match. We did some things outside of that, and I think you’re going to find it to be somewhat entertaining and funny and I really enjoyed myself.”