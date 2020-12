– The video below features a time-lapse look at Dexter Lumis’ recent Cameron Grimes portrait.

The Tortured Artist is set to do battle with The Technical Savage in a Strap Match at WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” on December 6.

– Below is the latest episode of WWE Playlist, featuring a look at WWE’s best cinematic matches of 2020:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.