Today’s episode of WWE Speed featured Carmelo Hayes battling Ilja Dragunov in a semifinals matchup, with the winner set to face-off against Baron Corbin next week. However, Corbin has now been given a free pass to challenge for the WWE Speed Championship.
That’s because Dragunov and Hayes went to a time limit draw. Corey Graves announced that because of this result, both are eliminated. Check out the full match below.
TODAY on #WWESpeed:
Former #WWENXT Champions, @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR and @Carmelo_WWE, square off for a spot in the #WWESpeed Semifinals. Who will face @BaronCorbinWWE NEXT WEEK? pic.twitter.com/d2ekWo9GqQ
