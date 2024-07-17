Today’s episode of WWE Speed featured Carmelo Hayes battling Ilja Dragunov in a semifinals matchup, with the winner set to face-off against Baron Corbin next week. However, Corbin has now been given a free pass to challenge for the WWE Speed Championship.

That’s because Dragunov and Hayes went to a time limit draw. Corey Graves announced that because of this result, both are eliminated. Check out the full match below.