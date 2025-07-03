“Timeless” Toni Storm has had too many memorable matches and moments since joining All Elite Wrestling to name just one as her “favorite.”

One that can definitely be ruled out, however, is her “Hollywood Ending” showdown against the former Mariah May for the AEW Women’s World Championship at the AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion was asked to name her favorite moments thus far in her AEW career.

“I don’t have a favorite,” Storm responded. “There have been so many scenes. So many films. So many moments. I couldn’t possibly pick one.”

Storm then turned the question on Salcedo, asking her to name which of her moments was her favorite, prompting the interviewer to name the aforementioned “Hollywood Ending” bout from the March 9 pay-per-view in Los Angeles, CA. earlier this year.

“I’m glad someone enjoyed it,” Storm fired back. “I didn’t. Horrible ordeal. I’m glad it’s amusement for someone.”

“The Hollywood Ending” match at AEW Revolution 2025 saw Storm defeat May to begin her latest run as AEW Women’s World Champion, one that is still ongoing, with Storm scheduled to defend the title against multiple champion Mercedes Mone at the upcoming AEW ALL IN: Texas pay-per-view on July 12 at Global Life Field in Arlington, TX.

It was also May’s last match in AEW, and under the Mariah May moniker, before jumping-ship from AEW to WWE, where she now performs as Blake Monroe in WWE NXT on Tuesday nights.