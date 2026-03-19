Toni Storm is reportedly facing an extended absence from AEW programming.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion is expected to be out of action for “a long time” due to undisclosed injury issues, which led to a last-minute change on Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite.

As seen on the show, Mina Shirakawa stepped in to replace Storm and went on to defeat Marina Shafir.

Storm’s most recent match took place this past Sunday at Revolution, where she picked up a hard-fought victory over Shafir.

The bout didn’t end quietly, however, as Ronda Rousey made a surprise appearance to confront Storm. The situation quickly escalated, with Shafir striking Storm as officials attempted to separate the two.

Not exactly the exit anyone expected.

In the lead-up to Dynamite, AEW released a storyline clip showing Storm bloodied in her locker room, with Shirakawa and Luther checking on her condition.

Storm had originally been scheduled to face Shafir in a No Holds Barred match on the show, but was ultimately ruled unable to compete, prompting Shirakawa to take her place.

As of now, there is no word on the exact nature of Storm’s injuries or how long she will be sidelined.

It also remains unclear whether Shirakawa will assume the creative plans originally intended for Storm in the coming weeks.

As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding this story continue to surface.

(H/T: F4WOnline.com)