“Timeless” Toni Storm checked in with an update on Luther the Butler during a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore.

While at the appearance last week, the AEW Women’s World Champion spoke about the money she earns from signed memorabilia going to Luther the Butler’s hip surgery.

She spoke about him suffering the hip injury after being thrown off the entrance stage by Mariah May during her infamous bloody assault of Storm on AEW Dynamite back on July 10.

“All this money is going to be contributed towards my butler, Luther, who is currently going through some kind of transplant surgery following his terrible fall off the stage some time ago,” she stated. “I haven’t checked on him in a long time, but this is all for him.”

Storm continued, “I’ve heard it was an awful, terrible transplant surgery that Luther’s had to go through. He’s really been going through it. I don’t know what kind of transplant it is. It could really be anything.”