“Timeless” Toni Storm is back.

During a face-to-face between Toni Storm and Mariah May on this week’s episode of AEW Collision: Homecoming, Mariah May assaulted the “rookie” in Storm.

After she was attacked, Storm revealed that she had been acting all along and that she’d never forgotten anything Mariah had done to her. She then referred to herself as “Timeless” Toni Storm again.

Julia Hart, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews have rebranded themselves as the Hounds of Hell.

On this week’s edition of AEW Collision, the former House of Black made it known that they’d now be going by the Hounds of Hell following Malakai Black’s departure from the company.

Yuka Sakazaki won a four-way match on this week’s episode of AEW Collision to earn a shot at Mercedes Mone and the AEW TBS Title. This match will be taking place on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Yuka defeated Deonna Purrazzo, Queen Aminata and Serena Deeb to earn the title shot. The finish came when Sakazaki pinned Purrazzo after a distraction from Harley Cameron.

@harleycameron_ saves the day and helps set the stage for @YukaSakazaki to get a shot at @MercedesVarnado this Wednesday night!

You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage

* Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Big Bill and Powerhouse Hobbs faced off in a brutal match that went all over Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Big Bill and Powerhouse Hobbs began their brawl in the parking lot and it ended with both of them going through a table after Hobbs delivered a Belly-to-Belly Suplex off of the stage to Bill.

The “match” featured bricks, a knee brace, and handcuffs. Lots of blood was also shed.

Powerhouse Hobbs is a man of his word as he clashes with Big Bill in the parking lot!

And finally, Penelope Ford has issued a challenge to Thunder Rosa.

In a backstage segment on this week’s episode of AEW Collision, the two women were interviewed by Lexy Nair under a no-physicality agreement.

As of this writing, there’s no word on when this match will be taking place.