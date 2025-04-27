AEW Women’s World Champion ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm has thrown down the gauntlet for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Storm competed on the April 26th edition of AEW Collision: Playoff Palooza, taking on Queen Aminata in a championship eliminator match. After a hard-fought contest, “Timeless” Toni Storm emerged victorious, continuing her momentum as the top woman in AEW.

Later, while attending the TCM Film Festival, Storm made a bold announcement on the red carpet. In a vintage “Timeless” fashion, she declared an open challenge for another title eliminator bout on the upcoming Dynamite.

“This is ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm, coming to you from the TCM Film Festival,” she said. “I could be here threatening Michelle Pfeiffer or begging for an Emmy, but no — I am the AEW Women’s World Champion, and there’s still much to accomplish. There are plenty of ‘b*tches with the itches,’ and I do love a good scratch. I’ll be putting on another championship eliminator performance. So if there are any ‘slop tarts’ who think they can step up, tape up your tits — and let’s tango!”

Storm remains one of AEW’s most entertaining and unpredictable stars, and it will be interesting to see who answers her latest challenge on Dynamite.

"If there's any sloptarts willing to step up to the plate, then tape up your tits up and let's tango!" From the @TCM Film Festival red carpet, AEW Women's World Champion 'Timeless' Toni Storm has issued a challenge for a Title Eliminator Match THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite LIVE… pic.twitter.com/MkfRm57GLz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 27, 2025

