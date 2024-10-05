“Timeless” Toni Storm has left the building.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion came up short in her attempt to dethrone IWGP Women’s Champion Mayu Iwatani at the STARDOM event in Nagoya, Japan on October 5.

Following the match, Storm appeared in a post-show digital exclusive, where she bid farewell to the promotion. Storm hugged Mina Shirakawa, who was in her corner during the IWGP Women’s title tilt, before leaving the building and wandering off into the night.

