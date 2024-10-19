A pair of AEW / ROH stars worked the CMLL Viernes Espectacular show on October 18, 2024.

In her promotional debut, ROH Women’s Television Champion Red Velvet teamed with Viva Van, Alex Windsor and Samantha Black in a winning effort against the team of Amapola, Sanely, Metalica and Olympia in a Two out of Three Falls match.

Also at the 10/18 CMLL show, former AEW Women’s Champion and PWI Top 250’s number one women’s wrestler for 2024, “Timeless” Toni Storm made her promotional debut.

Storm came up short in a losing effort against La Catalina at the CMLL show at Arena Mexico this week. Following the loss, Storm got on the microphone and insisted she would be back to Arena Mexico soon.