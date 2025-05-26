– Mina Shirakawa came up short in her attempt to win the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW Double Or Nothing 2025, as “Timeless” Toni Storm managed to secure the victory to retain her title. Following the match, the two kissed and made up. Literally.

– With her win, and Mercedes Mone winning the Owen Hart Cup at the start of the show, AEW officially announced “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women’s World Championship as the first confirmed main event for AEW ALL IN: Texas on July 12, 2025 at Global Life Field in Arlington, TX.