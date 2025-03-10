AEW Revolution saw quite a few bloody, physical battles.

None were quit on the level of bloodshed and physicality, however, than that of the ‘Hollywood Ending’ showdown between “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mariah May in their trilogy bout.

Storm would go on to retain her AEW Women’s World Championship, going up 2-1 in their three high-profile pay-per-view match series.

Also turning heads at AEW Revolution on Sunday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California was “The Cleaner” Kenny Omega, who completed his storybook return from a near career-ending battle with diverticulitis by defeating Konosuke Takeshita to capture the AEW International Championship.

For complete AEW Revolution results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com, click here.