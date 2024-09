“Timeless” Toni Storm is all over the place lately.

In addition to her 9/28 and 10/5 dates with STARDOM on her booking schedule, the former AEW Women’s World Champion has added another date with another promotion outside of AEW.

During the CMLL: Noche de Campeones event on September 27, a vignette aired announcing “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. La Catalina at CMLL Viernes Espectacular on October 11.