“Timeless” Toni Storm is going for the gold once again.

Just not AEW gold.

It was announced on Saturday morning that the former AEW Women’s World Champion will be vying for the IWGP Women’s Championship next month.

The highly-regarded AEW women’s star appeared in a special video message that aired during the STARDOM Namba Grand Fight event in Osaka, Japan, challenging Mayu Iwatani for the IWGP Women’s title at the upcoming STARDOM event on October 5 in Nagoya, Japan.