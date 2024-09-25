“Timeless” Toni Storm is headed to STARDOM.
The Japanese-based promotion announced late Tuesday evening that the former AEW Women’s World Champion will be making an appearance at their upcoming event this Saturday, September 28, at Korakuen Hall.
Storm will team up with Mina Shirakawa to take on the duo of Mayu Iwatani and AZM.
As noted, Storm was also previously announced for a match against Iwatani for the IWGP Women’s Championship at the STARDOM event on October 5.
For more information, visit WWR-STARDOM.com.
＼全対戦カード発表‼／
9月28日(土)後楽園ホール大会にAEWから”タイムレス”トニー・ストームが電撃参戦‼
9月28日 (土）後楽園ホール
9月29日 (日）NEW BLOOD 15 埼玉・所沢
詳しくはこちらhttps://t.co/OoosaJefVd#STARDOM
— スターダム✪STARDOM (@wwr_stardom) September 25, 2024