“Timeless” Toni Storm is headed to STARDOM.

The Japanese-based promotion announced late Tuesday evening that the former AEW Women’s World Champion will be making an appearance at their upcoming event this Saturday, September 28, at Korakuen Hall.

Storm will team up with Mina Shirakawa to take on the duo of Mayu Iwatani and AZM.

As noted, Storm was also previously announced for a match against Iwatani for the IWGP Women’s Championship at the STARDOM event on October 5.

