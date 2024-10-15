The PWI Women’s 250 list has been released.

Topping the 2024 list from Pro Wrestling Illustrated is none other than “Timeless” Toni Storm from AEW.

Rounding out the top ten were as follows:

1. Toni Storm

2. Jordynne Grace

3. Rhea Ripley

4. Maika

5. Stephanie Vaquer

6. Sareee

7. Bayley

8. Willow Nightingale

9. Mariah May

10. Athena

Let the debating begin!

Comment below.