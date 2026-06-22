AEW’s plans for the women’s division leading into All In reportedly underwent several significant changes following the unexpected departure of “Timeless” Toni Storm earlier this year.

According to reports, the original direction called for Storm to win the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and then challenge AEW Women’s World Champion Thekla at All In: London at Wembley Stadium. However, after Storm exited the company in March for undisclosed reasons unrelated to injury, those plans were altered.

The revised creative direction reportedly positioned Willow Nightingale to fill Storm’s role in the tournament and continue on to a featured match at All In. Those plans were later derailed when Nightingale suffered a shoulder injury in May, forcing her to withdraw from the tournament and relinquish the AEW TBS Championship.

As a result, AEW was once again forced to adjust its plans, leading to Mercedes Moné’s return to the tournament as Nightingale’s replacement. It remains unclear what the original All In plans were for Moné prior to her tournament return.

The Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals will now see Mercedes Moné face Maya World, with both competitors having entered the tournament after it originally began.

Before All In arrives, both women will be in action at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this Sunday. Moné will take on Maya World in the Owen Hart Cup final, while Thekla is scheduled to defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Starlight Kid.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 6/28 for live AEW Forbidden Door Results coverage.

(H/T to Dave Meltzer and Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com)