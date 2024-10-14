A new debut date has been announced for “Timeless” Toni Storm in CMLL.
After her debut with the promotion was recently postponed, CMLL announced today that the former AEW Women’s Champion will be working the upcoming Viernes Espectacular show on October 24, 2024 at Arena Mexico.
Storm will be going one-on-one against La Catalina at the 10/24 show.
Arena México
️ Viernes 18 de Octubre '24
8:30 p.m.
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) October 14, 2024