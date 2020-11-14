According to Ringside News, former WWE grand-slam champion Seth Rollins will be taking some time off from programming to be with fiancée Becky Lynch, who is expected to give birth to their child at some point in December. Reports are that Rollins will miss anywhere from 4-6 weeks of action in that time. He is still scheduled to face Murphy on next week’s edition of SmackDown.

There’s also mention of Rollins making his return at the Royal Rumble pay per view in January. He won the match in 2019 last eliminating Braun Strowman, and was one of the final four in this year’s Rumble.