The official WWE NXT Twitter account has announced that renowned grappler Timothy Thatcher will be competing in the gauntlet eliminator matchup on this week’s NXT on USA to determine a new number one contender for brand champion Finn Balor. Thatcher joins Cameron Grimes, Kyle O’Reilly, and KUSHIDA in the matchup, with more expected to be announced soon.

As stated above…the winner will face NXT champion Finn Balor at the recently announced NXT Takeover next month.