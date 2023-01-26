AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS.

Darby Allin will be taking on Samoa Joe in a No-Holds Barred match, with Allin’s TNT Championship on the line.

Adam Page and Jon Moxley will face-off in a rubber match. The series is currently tied at 1-1.

The Acclaimed will be in action. However, it is not known who the current reigning AEW Tag Team Champions will be facing.

Then…Bryan Danielson will continue his path towards MJF by taking on renowned grappler Timothy Thatcher. AEW showed footage of Thathcer’s most recent stint with Pro Wrestling NOAH.

