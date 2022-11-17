Wrestling Inc. recently conducted an interview with renowned grappler Timothy Thatcher, who spoke with the publication about a wide range of topics, including how he ended up in Pro Wrestling NOAH following his WWE release, a move that happened thanks to his friendship with Hideki Suzuki. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he ended up in NOAH after WWE release:

I ended up with Pro Wrestling NOAH rather quickly because Hideki Suzuki asked me. After we both got fired, he made the decision that he was going to go back to Japan and work for NOAH. And he asked me, ‘Would you like to do it?’ And Hideki’s a good friend of mine and I told him yes. So after that everything else becomes null and void because I told my friend that this is what I was going to do.

On potentially working with another promotion: