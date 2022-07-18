Former WWE star Tino Sabbatelli spoke to Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda to discuss his career and more.

During it, he opened up on his relationship with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose:

“She’s amazing. She is one of the most humble, down to earth, caring, good-soul women. She is just an amazing person. She does a great job of playing her character, but that’s not Mandy Rose. That’s not who she is as a person. I’m extremely grateful and blessed. She makes me better in every single way. There are not enough good words I can say about her. She is an amazing woman, and I’m grateful.”

