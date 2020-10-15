Former WWE NXT Superstar Tino Sabbatelli was back at the WWE Performance Center this past week, according to Fightful Select.

Tino was released back in April due to the COVID-19 cuts. Before last week Tino was listed on an internal schedule of names to be at the Performance Center, but that sheet often has errors. Tino ended up showing up at the facility, but there’s no word yet on if he’s headed back to the company.

Tino appeared for AEW earlier this year and was the name that was blamed for leaking information. You may recall that Chris Jericho referred to a “NXT reject” leaking how Eric Bischoff was brought in to moderate the debate between Jericho and Orange Cassidy. There’s no word on if Sabbatelli was actually leaking AEW information, but he was the person often referenced by those in AEW.

