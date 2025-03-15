TNA Sacrifice 2025 took place on Friday night in front of a sold out crowd at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas on Friday night, March 14.

During the show, Ash & Heather By Elegance and George Iceman defeated Spitfire duo Jody Threat and Dani Luna in a three-on-two handicap match.

With the win, Ash & Heather by Elegance are the brand new TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions.

Once the match wrapped up, as Ash and Heather were celebrating with Iceman in the ring, the lights in the building went out. When they came back on, WWE NXT Superstars and Meta Four duo Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend came out.

Jackson and Legend stared down the shocked new TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions in the ring to end the surprise post-match scene.

