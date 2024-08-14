Charlie Dempsey is your new NXT Heritage Cup Champion.

Dempsey captured the title on the August 13th episode of NXT, defeating Tony D’Angelo to capture the prestigious Heritage Cup for the second time. D’Angelo won the first fall, but Dempsey won two in a row thanks to some outside interference from Wren Sinclair.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!? Charlie Dempsey is the new Heritage Cup Champion! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/uu2uV3P1bd — WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2024

This ends D’Angelo’s run at 92 days. He previously won the gold from the No Quarter Catch Crew, who were defending it free bird style.

