Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara are your new ROH tag team champions.

The unlikely duo defeated the Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) on the August 17th episode of AEW Collision. The match was a wild back and forth that featured run-ins from The Von Erichs, The Beast Mortos, and more, with Dustin picking up the win after hitting the Final Cut.

This makes Dustin a double champion as he currently holds the ROH Six-Man tag titles with The Von Erich brothers.