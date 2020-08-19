Title Change Opens Tonight’s Impact Wrestling “Emergence” Special

Rohit Raju is your new Impact X Division Champion.

Tonight’s “Emergence” edition of Impact Wrestling opened with Raju capturing the title by winning a Triple Threat over TJP and former champion Chris Bey. Raju got the pin on Bey after hitting the double stomp.

This is Raju’s first reign with the X Division Title. Bey just won the title back at Slammiversary on July 18, by defeating Willie Mack.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change and Raju’s post-match tweet:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.