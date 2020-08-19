Title Change Opens Tonight’s Impact Wrestling “Emergence” Special

Rohit Raju is your new Impact X Division Champion.
Tonight’s “Emergence” edition of Impact Wrestling opened with Raju capturing the title by winning a Triple Threat over TJP and former champion Chris Bey. Raju got the pin on Bey after hitting the double stomp.
This is Raju’s first reign with the X Division Title. Bey just won the title back at Slammiversary on July 18, by defeating Willie Mack.
Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change and Raju’s post-match tweet:
.@FALLAH1 is backing @MegaTJP up as he looks for singles gold TONIGHT! #Emergence pic.twitter.com/QLwGX28j88
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2020
It's a trap. #IMPACTonAXSTV @MegaTJP @DashingChrisBey pic.twitter.com/4YIHJwoLI3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2020
.@MegaTJP is tying @HakimZane and @DashingChrisBey in knots. #Emergence pic.twitter.com/A1rwLk0Q8I
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2020
Innovative abdominal stretch driver by @MegaTJP. #Emergence pic.twitter.com/w8jSfeGMNF
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2020
AND NEW X-Division Champion – @HakimZane! #Emergence pic.twitter.com/Rx8GWCr3Bw
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2020
DON'T SLEEP ON ME!!! HAAAAAAAA!!!!#IMPACTonAXSTV #Emergence #ANDNEW pic.twitter.com/Bdvjjv76fN
— Rohit Raju/Hakim Zane (@HakimZane) August 19, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Mickie James and Nick Aldis Comment After Losing RAW Return Match By Count Out, Mickie Talks Legacy and Why She Came Back
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- U.S. Government Seeking To Seize Home Of Ted Dibiase Jr.
- Mandy Rose Was With Sonya Deville During Weekend Incident at Her Home, Deville Motion Reveals New Details on What Happened, More
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Bubba Ray On Joseph Park’s Work
- Peyton Royce Shares Photos Ahead Of Fitness Competition, Billie Kaye and Shawn Spears Show Support
- Erick Rowan Reveals Plans for His Pet Cage Storyline, WWE Recently Calling Him for a Return
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week