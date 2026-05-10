There is a new AEW National Champion coming out of this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

During the 5/9 edition of AEW Collision, Jack Perry put the AEW National Championship on the line against Mark Davis of The Don Callis Family in what marked Perry’s fourth defense since capturing the title at AEW Revolution earlier this year.

The closing moments of the bout saw outside interference play a major role in the outcome.

With the referee distracted by Don Callis at ringside, Ricochet slid into the ring and blasted Perry from behind with a golf club. The cheap shot left Perry vulnerable, allowing Davis to capitalize moments later.

Davis followed up by pinning Perry to score the victory and capture the AEW National Championship for the first time in his career.

A huge moment for “The Aussie Arrow.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Fairway To Hell Results 5/9/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.