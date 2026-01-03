“Your winner … and NEW …”

These were the words uttered by WWE ring announcer Alicia Taylor following the second championship clash of the evening on the January 2 episode of WWE SmackDown.

During the first episode of the blue brand show of the New Year of 2026 on Friday night, which was also the first show under the returning weekly three-hour format, Giulia defeated Chelsea Green to recapture the WWE Women’s United States Championship.

Featured below is a detailed recap of the title tilt which saw the championship change hands back to its’ previous owner.

WWE Women’s United States Championship

Chelsea Green (c) vs. Giulia Now it’s time for another championship contest, our second of the evening, as this time the Women’s United States Championship is on-the-line with current title-holder Chelsea Green defending against former champion Giulia. Following the respective ring entrances and pre-match ring introductions, the bell sounds. Giulia with a drop kick and she throws Chelsea across the ring. Giulia with a running kick to the face and Green falls to the outside of the ring. Giulia to the outside and she slams Green face first onto the announce table. She throws Green back into the ring. Giulia pushes Fyre and Green with a suicide dive onto Giulia. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the title tilt continues inside the KeyBank Center. The show returns a few minutes later and we see Giulia and Green with right hands. Green with a clothesline followed by a kick to the side of the head. Green goes for the cover but Giulia kicks out. Green goes for the Unpretty Her but Giulia with a head butt. Green with the Rough Rider. From there, she attempts to go for the cover. However, Kiana James is on the ring apron, distracting the referee. Alba Fyre trips Kiana down. Giulia with a right hand but Green with a kick to the face. Green climbs the top rope but Giulia with a right hand. Giulia climbs the top rope and she lands a double under-hook suplex and then a northern lights bomb for the win. Winner and NEW WWE Women’s United States Champion: Giulia

