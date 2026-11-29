“…and NEW!”

Big Mami and Niño Hamburguesa are once again champions in AAA.

The main event of the latest episode of AAA on FOX saw Big Mami and Niño Hamburguesa challenge La Hiedra and Laredo Kid for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships.

Despite interference from Karmen Petrovic, the reigning champions were unable to leave with their gold.

The finish saw Big Mami plant La Hiedra with a scoop slam and score the pinfall to secure the titles for her team.

The victory marks the beginning of the second reign as AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions for Big Mami and Niño Hamburguesa, who previously held the titles for an impressive 775 days between 2017 and 2019.

Big Mami made her return to the promotion at AAA Heroes Inmortales in October 2026 after last competing for AAA in 2025.

With the loss, La Hiedra and Laredo Kid’s reign as AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions comes to an end at 127 days. The duo captured the titles from Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana back in July.