On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW, Jasper Troy captured the WWE Speed Championship, marking the first title won in his young WWE career, defeating El Grande Americano.

After a hard fought battle, the end of the title tilt saw Rayo and Bravo attempt to prevent Troy from using his trademark chain.

After the referee ejected them from ringside, one of Los Americanos discreetly handed Americano a foreign object, the same one he used to steal several previous victories.

Before Americano could use it, however, the referee caught him in the act, allowing Troy to capitalize. Moments later, Troy connected with a Black Hole Slam to score the pinfall and claim the title.

El Grande Americano had been the reigning Speed Champion since May, when he won the title during the brand’s run on X.

After the championship transitioned to NXT, Americano was absent from programming until recently resurfacing to defend the title.

The women’s division will soon see a new Speed Champion crowned as well.

A tournament was launched following Sol Ruca’s injury-related title vacancy. Zaria has already advanced to the finals, where she’ll face the winner of Fallon Henley vs. Skylar Rae to determine the next WWE Women’s Speed Champion.

