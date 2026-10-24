A championship changed hands during the October 23, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

Michin and B-Fab captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships with a victory over Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley on Friday night’s show.

The title match saw both teams exchange control throughout the contest, with Bliss and Paxley putting together several stretches of offense before the challengers battled back.

During the closing moments, Paxley attempted a 450 splash, but Michin avoided the maneuver. Paxley landed on her feet and rolled through before Michin connected with a headbutt.

Paxley then attempted Cemetery Drive, but Michin held onto the ropes to prevent the move. Jade delivered a punch to Paxley, allowing Michin to follow up with a Styles Clash for the pinfall victory.

With the win, Michin and B-Fab became the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, ending the reign of Bliss and Paxley.

The title change was one of several notable developments on Friday’s SmackDown, which also featured the announcement of Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 7.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 10/23/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.