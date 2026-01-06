WWE’s red brand kicked off the New Year of 2026 in style in “The Empire State” on Monday night.

The WWE Raw on Netflix 1-Year Anniversary special episode, which also featured a “Stranger Things Night” theme, aired live at 8/7c from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Kicking off the first episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in 2026 was one of the three advertised championship contests for the show, with The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane defending their WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships against the team of Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky.

In what was an excellent, crowd-pleasing, back-and-forth match that went through two commercial breaks, it was a Rip-Tide from “Mami” and a moonsault from “The Genius of the Sky” that led to Ripley and Sky capturing the WWE Women’s Tag-Team titles.

Featured below is a detailed recap of the Women's Tag-Team Title match from the 1/5 WWE Raw show in Brooklyn, NY.

The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Asuka and Iyo Sky will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sky with forearm shivers. Asuka reverses out of the irish whip from Sky. Sky ducks a clothesline from Asuka. Sky runs around Asuka. Sky showcases her speed and athleticism. Sky sweeps out the legs of Asuka. Sky with a Basement Dropkick. Sky dumps Sane out of the ring. Ripley with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Ripley is fired up. Ripley and Sky had complete control of the match during the commercial break. Ripley goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Asuka lands back on her feet. Asuka sends Ripley across the ring. Asuka with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Ripley dodges The Empress Impact. Standing Switch Exchange. Ripley decks Asuka with a back elbow smash. Ripley goes for another Cannonball Senton off the apron, but Sane pulls Asuka out of the way. Kabuki Warriors throw Ripley into the ringside barricade. Kabuki Warriors pose for the crowd. Asuka rolls Ripley back into the ring. Asuka tags in Sane. Sane kicks Ripley in the face. Sane applies The Upside Down. Sane with a Flying Forearm Smash for a two count. Sane with clubbing blows to Ripley’s back. Sane applies a front face lock. Asuka tags herself in. Asuka taunts Sky. Double Irish Whip. Asuka kicks Ripley in the back. Sane with an Axe Kick. Asuka with a Running Bulldog. Sane follows that with a basement dropkick. Asuka hooks the outside leg for a two count. Auska toys around with Ripley. Ripley slaps Asuka in the face. Asuka with a hair pull takedown. Asuka tags in Sane. Asuka tugs on Ripley’s hair. Ripley HeadButts Asuka. Ripley catches Sane in mid-air. Ripley with The Fallaway Slam. Sky and Asuka are tagged in. Sky with Two Shotei’s. Sky ducks a clothesline from Asuka. Sky with The SlingBlade. Sky ducks a clothesline from Sane. Sky with an Arm-Ringer across the top rope. Sky with The Double Missile Dropkick. Sky pops back on her feet. Sky plays to the crowd. Asuka avoids The Bullet Train Attack. Asuka with a straight right hand. Asuka tugs on Sky’s hair. Sky with a Top Rope Stunner. Sane attacks Sky behind the referee’s back. Asuka tags in Sane. Sane with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Sane with clubbing blows to Sky’s back. Sane applies The Anchor. Sky with The Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Sky tags in Ripley. Ripley with two clotheslines. Ripley dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Ripley kicks Sane in the gut. Ripley with a knee smash. Sane dodges The Discus Lariat. Ripley with a Pop Up Boot. Ripley with The Face Plant. Ripley follows that with a running dropkick. Ripley kicks Asuka off the apron. Sky tags herself in. Ripley with The Razor’s Edge. Sky delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Sky tags in Ripley. Ripley hits The Rip Tide. Asuka shoves Ripley into Sky. Asuka drops Ripley with The CodeBreaker. Sane goes into the lateral press for a two count. Sane tags in Asuka. Asuka with a Sliding Knee for a two count. Asuka delivers her combination offense. Ripley goes for a Low Enzuigiri, but Asuka counters with The Ankle Lock. Asuka with a Release German Suplex. Sane tags herself in. Asuka with The Spin Kick. Sliding D/Sliding Kick Combination for a two count. Sane tags in Asuka. Kabuki Warriors connects with The Insane Elbow for a two count. Sky dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Sky with a Release German Suplex. Ripley tags in Sky. Asuka with an inside cradle for a two count. Asuka with The Backslide for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Asuka goes for a German Suplex, but Sky counters with The Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Sky nails Asuka with The Bullet Train Attack. Sky tags in Ripley. Sky lands The Suicide Dive. Ripley and Sky plants Asuka with their Rip Tide/Over The MoonSault to pickup the victory. Winner: New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky via Pinfall

