Maya World is the new AEW TBS Champion.

At AEW Redemption 2026 on Sunday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Maya World dethroned Hikaru Shida in a hard-fought championship clash to capture the TBS Championship.

The match saw Shida target World’s injured knee throughout, utilizing submissions including the Stretch Muffler, single-leg Boston Crab and TBS Lock while repeatedly attacking the leg. Despite the damage, World continued to battle back with a series of strikes, enzuigiris and multiple Shining Wizards that nearly secured the victory.

Late in the contest, Shida survived a dive to the floor and appeared to have the match won after connecting with the Katana, multiple running knee strikes and a Falcon Arrow, but World managed to keep the match alive by reaching the bottom rope.

In the closing moments, Shida charged at her challenger following a brief distraction involving the referee, but World countered with an overhead suplex to score the pinfall and capture the AEW TBS Championship.

With the victory, Maya World leaves AEW Redemption as the new TBS Champion, ending Hikaru Shida’s reign in the process.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Redemption Results 7/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

.@ShidaHikaru took her eyes off of @MayaWorldd and paid the price! Watch #AEWRedemption LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/WdStllga9K — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2026