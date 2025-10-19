The All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view on Saturday night saw a title change hands.

Following the AEW Women’s World Championship contest, which saw Kris Statlander retain her title with a victory over former four-time champion ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm, she was confronted by Mercedes Mone in the ring.

Mone ordered Statlander to get out of her ring.

Statlander simply did exactly that.

“The CEO” then went on to issue her advertised open challenge for the TBS Championship, which would be answered by Mina Shirakawa. The Japanese wrestling star put her ROH Women’s Television Interim Championship on-the-line in a champion versus champion bout.

When all was said and done, it was Mone who managed to get her hand raised after covering Shirakawa and putting her foot on the ropes for leverage to get the three-count.

With the victory, Mercedes Mone breaks Ultimo Dragon’s record, becoming “11 Belts Mone” by capturing the ROH Women’s Television Interim title and adding it to the ten titles she currently holds.

After the match, AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander came back and spoiled the celebration for Mone, laying out the new 11-title belt holder and leaving her laying to end the post-match scene.

