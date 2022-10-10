The GCW Extreme Championship changed hands at GCW Fight Club – Tag 2 on Sunday night in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

DDT Extreme Champion Joey Janela faced GCW Champion Cole Radrick in a Title vs. Title Match, where both championships were on the line. Janela got the win when he cradled Radrick after a superplex and got the three-count.

Radrick won the title at GCW The People vs. GCW on July 29 and defended the gold against Charli Evans, Colby Corino, Alec Price, and Jack Cartwheel, among others.

Radrick commented on the loss in a tweet by writing the following:

sorry I couldn’t get it done tonight.

I love y’all, thank y’all for loving me.. But I’m nowhere near done here in GCW. raddy daddy forever.#GCWFightClub — raddy daddy (@ColeRadrick) October 9, 2022

