Impact Wrestling presented its Final Resolution special on Saturday as it will take place at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.
At the show, Manik (TJP) became the new X-Division Champion after ducking a jumping knee strike from Rohit Raju and rolling him up for the pinfall victory.
This will be the second time he has held the title as his previous reign came back in 2013.
