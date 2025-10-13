The title changes began early at the biggest TNA Wrestling show of the year this weekend.

Following the eventful Countdown to TNA Bound For Glory pre-show leading into the TNA Bound For Glory 2025 pay-per-view on Sunday night, October 12, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, the actual main show began.

In the first match of the evening on the TNA Bound For Glory 2025 pay-per-view card, the self-proclaimed “King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian put his TNA International Championship on-the-line against the former inaugural title-holder, Steve Maclin.

After a hard-fought battle, it was Maclin who managed to get his hand raised, scoring the victory over Kazarian to recapture the TNA International Championship.

Featured below is a recap of the Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin PPV opener from TNA Bound For Glory 2025:

Steve Maclin defeated Frankie Kazarian to recapture the TNA International Championship A big US Marine stage presentation took place to kick off the actual PPV portion of the show inside the Tsongas Center. It continued and led directly into the ring entrance of the challenger, Steve Maclin, for the PPV opener against TNA International Champion Frankie Kazarian. Maclin also has his mother and other friends and family at ringside. The reigning and defending champion Frankie Kazarian made his out way out next and then the bell sounded to get things officially off-and-running. Maclin started off fast against Kazarian. Kazarian caught Maclin with a guillotine leg-drop, then hit him with a sunset bomb to the floor. This was barely a minute into the match. Kazarian sent Maclin into the steel stairs, then got into Maclin’s mother’s face. Kazarian offered mom a free shot, and she gave him a double bird instead. Maclin jumped Kazarian tossed him back into the ring. Back in the ring, Maclin Kazarian with a Thez press. Maclin escaped a chicken wing attempt and caught Kazarian with an olympic slam. Maclin hung Kazarian into the ropes for a shoulder block. Kaz tried to duck it, but Maclin went for a chicken wing. Kazarian countered that into a cradle, but got caught using the ropes and the ref stopped her count. Kazarian tried for a springboard, but Maclin pulled him into a Boston Crab, that he refused to break right away. Kazarian hit a Pelé kick and the Angle’s Wings for a near fall. Maclin bit Kazarian to avoid the Fade to Black. Kazarian dodged a top rope headbutt, then caught Maclin with a cutter for a near fall. Kazarian hung Maclin upside down for a running shoulder block, but Maclin escaped, hung up Kazarian and hit his KIA for the win. Maclin and his mom flips off the camera in celebration.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Bound For Glory Results 10/12/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.