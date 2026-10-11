A new queen sits atop WWE’s women’s division after Saturday night’s premium live event in New Orleans.

During the WWE Money in the Bank 2026 premium live event on Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, Liv Morgan defeated Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match to capture the WWE Women’s World Championship.

The match featured several close calls and high-impact spots, with all three competitors coming close to securing the victory at different points.

Morgan delivered the Three Amigos suplexes to Lynch early in the contest, while Vaquer connected with a series of backbreakers and running double knee strikes as she attempted to retain her title. Lynch also came close to winning after delivering a double DDT to both opponents, but neither pinfall attempt was successful.

The action eventually spilled to ringside, where Lynch introduced a table into the match. She and Vaquer briefly worked together against Morgan before their alliance quickly fell apart.

Later in the contest, Vaquer connected with a twisting moonsault on Morgan and appeared to have the match won. However, Lynch pulled the referee out of the ring before the three-count could be completed.

The closing moments saw Vaquer battle Lynch on the ring apron, where she delivered a series of headbutts before sending “The Man” crashing through the table at ringside. With Lynch temporarily out of the picture, Morgan capitalized on the opening and caught Vaquer with Oblivion inside the ring. Morgan followed up with the pinfall to secure the victory and become the new WWE Women’s World Champion.

The result brings Vaquer’s championship reign to an end and puts Morgan back in possession of one of WWE’s top women’s titles. Morgan’s victory also comes on the same night Tiffany Stratton captured the 2026 Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase, giving Stratton a guaranteed future Women’s Championship opportunity at a time and place of her choosing.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

LIV MORGAN IS CHAMPION 🏆 @YaOnlyLivvOnce https://t.co/1nTFM4up1q — WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2026

WATCH HER 🏆 @YaOnlyLivvOnce is once again Women’s World Champion! https://t.co/tv9n10ouId — WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2026