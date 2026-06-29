Kendal Grey has reached the top of the NXT women’s division.

In the main event of NXT Great American Bash on Sunday night, Grey defeated Lola Vice to capture the NXT Women’s Championship following a hard-fought, submission and striking-heavy battle.

The two competitors traded grappling exchanges early before Vice gained momentum with a series of kicks, arm drags, and a near fall. Grey answered with multiple suplexes and ground-based offense as the momentum swung back and forth throughout the match.

Outside interference nearly came into play when Kelani Jordan attempted to get involved, but Wren Sinclair quickly neutralized her before she could impact the bout.

The closing stretch saw both women exchange submission holds, suplexes, and stiff strikes, with neither willing to stay down. After Vice escaped a moonsault and connected with a guillotine choke, Grey countered into a Northern Lights suplex before both competitors dropped each other with simultaneous strikes.

Moments later, Grey caught Vice by surprise with a springboard Shades of Grey, immediately covering her for the three-count to become the new NXT Women’s Champion.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.