“Your winner … and NEW …”

These were the words uttered by legendary WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia following the second match of the evening at the four-match WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show on November 1 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Changing hands was the WWE Women’s Championship, as Jade Cargill, in dominant fashion, dethroned Tiffany Stratton, successfully ending “Tiffy-Time” and capturing her first main roster singles title in the process.

For those who missed it, check out a complete recap of the Stratton vs. Cargill title tilt from 11/1 below.

The pre-match video package airs to get us ready our second of four title matches scheduled. We head to a brief commercial break and when the show returns, we begin the ring entrances for the champion and challenger. It’s “Tiffy-Time” folks. We see some celebrity cameos at ringside, including Post Malone, Tony Hinchcliffe and Paulie Shore. Cargill comes out first, followed by Stratton. The final formal pre-match ring introductions wrap up and the bell sounds. Cargill immediately goes to work on Stratton’s weakened knee. Cargill continues to dominate the first few minutes of the contest. She continues to control the action as it spills out to the floor. Stratton trips Cargill face-first into the ring steps to slow her momentum down. She heads to the top and slams Cargill face-first from the middle. However from there, Cargill goes to work on Stratton’s bum-knee again. She hits back-to-back powerbombs and then hoists her up and connects with her Jaded finisher. She follows up with the immediate cover and scores the pin to become the new WWE Women’s Champion. Winner and NEW WWE Women’s Champion: Jade Cargill

