The shock-and-awe at night two of WWE SummerSlam 2026 continued from the first match into the second.

As noted, Kevin Owens returned and became No. 1 Contender in the opening match of the evening, an on-the-fly executive decision made by reinstated SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis that led to Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor being changed to Zayn vs. Balor vs. Owens vs. Gunther.

If that wasn’t enough of a way to set the tone for the evening, the newsworthy headlines continued in the very next bout.

Second up at night two of WWE SummerSlam 2026 was the advertised WWE United States Championship showdown, with title-holder Trick Williams, accompanied by Lil Yachty, defending against Baron Corbin.

Corbin, in his first premium live event match since returning to WWE, would go on to pick up the victory, defeating Williams to become the brand new WWE United States Champion.

UPDATE: According to one source, Trick Williams lost the U.S. title because he need to be free’d up to do “bigger and better things,” which is reportedly on the horizon for the owner of the “Lemon Pepper Steppers” coming out of WWE SummerSlam 2026 Weekend. It was specifically noted that he has been mentioned internally as a pick for potential winner of this year’s Money In The Bank match.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 2 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Baron Corbin is the NEW United States Champion! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DBBR8nxbpW — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2026