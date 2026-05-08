A new TNA Knockouts Champion was crowned on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT.

Lei Ying Lee defeated Arianna Grace in the main event to regain the TNA Knockouts World Championship after overcoming interference from Stacks and surviving Grace’s aggressive offense throughout the bout.

Xia Brookside was banned from the iMPACT Zone ahead of the match, leaving Lee to handle things on her own.

Late in the match, Stacks attempted to help Grace by placing her foot on the ropes during a pin attempt, but the referee caught the interference and ejected him from ringside.

Lee even dropped Stacks with a dropkick before turning her attention back to the champion.

Grace nearly retained after connecting with a twisting neckbreaker for a close two-count, but Lee rallied back moments later.

The challenger connected with a kick before hitting a springboard blockbuster to score the pinfall and capture the TNA Knockouts World Championship.

After the match, Daria Rae entered the ring to present Lee with the title as the crowd celebrated the championship victory.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 5/7/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.