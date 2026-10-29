A championship changed hands in the main event of AEW Fright Night Dynamite on Wednesday night.

The October 28 Halloween-themed special from St. Louis, Missouri featured Persephone defending the AEW TBS Championship against Queen Aminata in the final match of the evening, with Britt Baker accompanying the champion to ringside.

The match saw Aminata overcome repeated interference from Baker, who was dressed as Miss Trunchbull from the movie *Matilda* for the Halloween special.

At one point, Baker pulled Persephone out of the ring to prevent Aminata from capitalizing after connecting with her Off With Her Head finishing maneuver. Later, while referee Aubrey Edwards was checking on Persephone at ringside, Baker struck Aminata with the TBS Championship belt.

Persephone followed up with a moonsault, but Aminata managed to kick out before the three-count.

The closing moments saw Persephone attempt a Razor’s Edge, only for Aminata to escape and connect with a headbutt. Aminata followed up with another Off With Her Head and scored the pinfall victory to become the new AEW TBS Champion.

Following the match, Aminata celebrated her championship victory as pyrotechnics erupted inside the arena.

Mina Shirakawa, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, Hyan, Maya World, Willow Nightingale and Thunder Rosa joined the new champion in the ring for the celebration. Confetti fell from above as the women bowed before Aminata, bringing the special Fright Night edition of Dynamite to a close.

For those interested, you can check out complete AEW Fright Night Dynamite Results 10/28/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

#AndNEW 🏆 Queen Aminata @amisylle is crowned the NEW TBS Champion! 👑 Watch #AEWDynamite: Fright Night LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! https://t.co/7bTa8obzP1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2026