WWE has had a busy Friday night.

In addition to the 25+ WWE releases that broke in the final moments leading up to the annual SmackDown After WrestleMania show on April 24, WWE also kicked off the show itself with a bang.

Following an explosive opening segment with Jacob Fatu and The MFTs, championship action started things off inside the squared circle.

And a new champion was crowned.

Tiffany Stratton proved that it is once again becoming “Tiffy-Time” in the blue brand women’s landscape, as the former WWE Women’s Champion added a new title to her growing list of championship accolades, defeating Giulia to become the brand new WWE Women’s United States Champion.

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For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 4/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.